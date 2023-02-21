Talk, Truth, Tea: Shania Twain Poses Nude For New Album & Ciara Gets The Boot

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Country music star, Shania Twain is opening up about how she felt posing nude for her new album, “Queen Of Me”. Twain admitted that she’s battled body issues for years. She revealed that going topless for the album made her feel empowered. Twain’s new single is called “Giddy Up” and she’s going out on the road. Her tour will make a stop in Charlotte on June 28th.

Singer Ciara is experiencing boot backlash. The entertainer posted a reel on Instagram wearing those huge red boots from MSCHF. Fans blasted the outfit. One person commented that the brand must be giving the boots away for free.