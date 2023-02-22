Pet Of The Week: Meet Maximillian

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Maximillian! Maximillian is 1 year old and likes car rides and playing with toys. He is shy but will warm up to you and come out of his shell.

If you are interested in adopting Maximillian or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

The CMPD AC&C shelter is full and is in need of adopters! The shelter is running a special through the end of February waiving all adoption fees with a monetary donation.