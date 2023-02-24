CMPD: Charlotte Woman Stabbed To Death Inside East Charlotte Apartment

CHARLOTTE — CMPD arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a Charlotte woman to death.

Police were called to Perth Court around 5:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Joanna Barrett inside her apartment dead. She had been stabbed multiple times. Police say the suspect, Darren Curry was on the scene when they arrived. Authorities say he called 911 to report he had stabbed the victim.

Curry was arrested and charged with murder. Jail records show he was arrested last year for assault on a female and communicating threats. He remained in jail for five days.