Rain Picks Up Into Weekend

Happy Friday! Another beautiful day is coming to a close, but big changes move in overnight. Expect scattered rain to move across the western Carolinas this evening, lasting into Saturday morning. Totals don’t look significant, but most can expect a healthy quarter-to-half-inch through noon Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be noticeably chillier as well, with highs struggling to get much above 50º across the board. Rain chances take a dive by Saturday evening, setting us up for a warmer and drier Sunday.

We’ll quickly shake off the shot of winter by the second half of the weekend. While clouds will do their best to stunt a warm-up, highs should still get well above average in the 50s and 60s around the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. If the Queen City doesn’t crack 70º on Sunday, it certainly will on Monday. Highs will again approach record territory in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Metro and southeastward to kick off the workweek. Much of the week ahead looks warm, breezy, and dry before another rainmaking system arrives by next Thursday.

Tonight: Scattered rain. Cooler. Low: 48°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday: Rain becomes more isolated in the afternoon. High: 53°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Drying out. Clouds remain. Low: 48°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. High: 66°. Wind: SW 5-10.