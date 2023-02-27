Catawba County Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — Sherri Burch of Maiden took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Burch bought her lucky $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from Countryside Food Mart on Salisbury Road in Statesville.

When Burch arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Catawba County received $40 million in state grants, with money raised by the lottery, to help with school construction. For details on other ways Catawba County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.