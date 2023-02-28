Proposals Underway To Improve I-77 Rock Hill Interchange At Cherry & Celanese Roads

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SCDOT is hoping to improve traffic flow at a busy interchange in Rock Hill.

Traffic often backs up for drivers going to and from I-77 during rush hour.

“In the mornings, when I drop him off at school there’s a lot of backed up traffic from Celanese trying to get onto the freeway,” says Rock Hill resident Kris Sotir.

Sotir knows the frustrations of commuting at I-77 around the Cherry Road and Celanese exits.

“I think it’s just the amount of people trying to get back and forth to work in the mornings, the population is growing so much the last 10 years that there’s just nowhere for everybody to go,” she says.

Now SCDOT is working on two proposals to improve the interchange at exits 82 A, B, and C.

They say right now traffic backs up on Cherry and Celanese Roads in the morning and on I-77 in the afternoon.

“It’s pretty rough. Typically after I get off of work I have to wait in traffic for about 15, 20 minutes and it’s hard to get home sometimes,” says Rock Hill resident Jordan Canty.

The first proposal calls for a diverging diamond, the second is called a contraflow left.

Click here to give SCDOT feedback on the proposals through March 10th.