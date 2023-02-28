Talk, Truth, Tea: Michael B. Jordan Bares All & Ben Affleck Gets Caught In Tight Spot

HOLLYWO

OD, CA– Michael B. Jordan is baring it all. He is the face of the new Calvin Klein campaign. The campaign has the actor sporting a variety of Calvin Klein boxer briefs and showing off his bare chest. The chiseled body is the result of the training he underwent for the movie “Creed 3”. That movie is in theaters now.

Ben Affleck gets caught in a tight spot. The actor was caught on camera stuck between two cars. He was seen trying to pull out of the space, but with no luck. Eventually, he took a break to enjoy a cigarette and a cup of Dunkin’. After that, he gets back in and wiggles his way out. He does tap the car in front of him a few times before he’s able to drive off.