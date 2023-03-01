CMPD, FBI working together to recruit more women into law enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of Women’s History Month, CMPD and the FBI are working together to increase the number of women in law enforcement.

Their goal is to increase representation and highlight the important role women can play in policing.

It’s part of the 30×30 initiative, which aims to increase the number of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

Research shows women make up only 12 percent of law enforcement officers in the country.

A recruitment event Saturday will give women a chance to talk to a panel of women from different backgrounds in law enforcement about the opportunities available.

CMPD and the FBI hope that will encourage more women to consider pursuing a career in policing.

Women can learn more about open positions at CMPD and the FBI during the recruiting event Saturday March 4 from 10 am until 1pm at the Charlotte Fire and Police Academy on Shopton Road.