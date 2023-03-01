CMPD, FBI working together to recruit more women into law enforcement

Deirnesa Jefferson,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —  As part of Women’s History Month, CMPD and the FBI  are working together to increase the number of women in law enforcement. 

 Their goal is to  increase representation and highlight the important role women can play in policing. 

It’s part of the 30×30 initiative, which aims to increase the number of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030. 

 Research shows women make up only 12 percent of law enforcement officers in the country. 

A recruitment event Saturday will give women a chance to talk to a panel of women from different backgrounds in law enforcement about the opportunities available. 

 CMPD  and the FBI hope that will encourage more  women to consider pursuing a career in policing.

Women can learn more about open positions at  CMPD and the  FBI during the  recruiting event Saturday March 4 from 10 am until 1pm  at the Charlotte Fire and Police Academy on Shopton Road.

 