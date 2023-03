CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Peyton! Peyton is 6 years old and very gentle. She enjoys car rides and does well with children and other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Peyton or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will be at SouthPark mall this Saturday, March 4th, from 11 AM – 2 PM with adoptable dogs.