Rising Crew Tastes Ted Lasso Inspired “Biscuits with the Boss” Flavor Ahead of Season 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A brand new season of Ted Lasso is right around the corner! To celebrate, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is releasing a brand new flavor called Biscuits with the Boss. The limited edition flavor is made with shortbread cookie crumbles and is folded into a salted butter sweet cream ice cream. Season three of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV on March 15th. Jeni’s, Biscuits with the Boss flavor will be available March 2nd.