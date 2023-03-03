CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our February 2023 Teacher of the Month, Lara Bennett! Ms. Bennett is a teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School and was nominated by Keisha Boodie.

Keisha said the following of Ms. Bennett:

“Ms. Bennett goes above and beyond for her students in and out of the classroom. She focuses on their well-being as well as their academics. During the holidays, Ms. Bennett reached out to friends and others in the community to provide gifts for her grade-level students. This school year a family was having difficulties with housing and household supplies. Once again Ms.Bennett came to the rescue. Beyond her golden heart and spirit, she is also a rockstar. Any student would be blessed to be in her math class.”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. Bennett!

You can view Ms. Bennett’s Amazon wishlist here.

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them to be a Teacher of the Month here.