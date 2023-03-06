Charlotte Native Facing Terrorism Charges In Attack On Atlanta Police Training Site
ATLANTA, GA — 23 people are facing domestic terrorism charges for violent attack on a public safety training facility in Atlanta. Charlotte native, James Marsicano, is one of the 23.
Authorities said “violent agitators” attacked Atlanta police officers and construction equipment with Molotov cocktails, commercial-grade fireworks, bricks and large rocks.
Marsicano was arrested on Sunday and booked into jail Monday morning.
According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office website, 29-year-old Marsicano has been arrested five times in Mecklenburg County from June 2020 through September 2020. His Charges range from assault on a campus police officer, resisting an officer, and trespassing.