Charlotte Native Facing Terrorism Charges In Attack On Atlanta Police Training Site

ATLANTA, GA — 23 people are facing domestic terrorism charges for violent attack on a public safety training facility in Atlanta. Charlotte native, James Marsicano, is one of the 23.

Authorities said “violent agitators” attacked Atlanta police officers and construction equipment with Molotov cocktails, commercial-grade fireworks, bricks and large rocks.

Marsicano was arrested on Sunday and booked into jail Monday morning.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office website, 29-year-old Marsicano has been arrested five times in Mecklenburg County from June 2020 through September 2020. His Charges range from assault on a campus police officer, resisting an officer, and trespassing.