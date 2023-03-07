Panthers Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic To Feature Providence Day And Northwestern

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Get ready for Saturday night lights in Uptown.

The Panthers are bringing high school football action to Bank of America Stadium for the very first time.

The inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic will feature powerhouse programs from both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Rock Hill’s Northwestern and Charlotte’s Providence Day will face off in the season opening matchup on August 19th.

Northwestern’s Page Wofford and Providence Day’s Chad Grier were front and center at Bank of America Stadium on Monday afternoon. WCCB and Bahakel Sports anchor Kelli Bartik reports that both head coaches say their teams are grateful and excited for this opportunity.