Police Searching for Driver In South Charlotte Deadly Hit and Run

1/3 Suspect Vehicle

2/3 Suspect Vehicle

3/3 Suspect Vehicle





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are still trying to locate the driver that hit and killed a woman in south Charlotte on Saturday.

The accident happened on March 04, around 9:46 p.m. Police say they responded to the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road for a hit and run involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived they found a woman lying in the roadway with serious injuries. Medic responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Olivia Kowalski. Detectives say, Kowalksi was crossing Nations Ford Road when an SUV hit her. The driver of the SUV left the scene on Nations Ford Road and continued on to Interstate 77 north.

Detectives say they have video of the crash and are working to identify the vehicle and its driver. At this time, no arrests have been.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.