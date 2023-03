HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, singer August Alsina says he has not watched the Chris Rock comedy special where he roasts Will Smith after the Oscars slap. Alsina came up in Rock’s routine because he had an affair Jada Pinkett-Smith. The affair was revealed during an episode of “Red Table Talk”. Reps for Alsina say the star was too busy on tour to watch the” Selective Outrage” special.