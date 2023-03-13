CMS High School Girl’s Flag Football | PHOTOS

1/26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have put the football spotlight on the girls for another season. Season two of the CMS High School Girls Flag Football League officially kicked off with scrimmage games on Saturday, March 11 at Olympic High School. What started as an intramural league, has garnered plenty of interest from parents and spectators.

Regular season play begins next Saturday, March 18 with the league championship tournament to be held on Saturday, May 13 at Bank of America Stadium. The Chambers Cougars look to defend their crown as they reigned supreme last year.

Bahakel Sports Reporter, Jack Taylor, has more information on the upcoming season here.