Concord Student Offered $2.1 Million In Scholarships

CONCORD, N.C. — A student in concord is proof that hard work pays off. Not only has she been accepted to 28 different colleges, but those schools have offered her a total of $2.1 million in scholarships.

Aniya Richardson has many talents. The 18-year-old high school senior taught herself enough instruments to be a one-woman band.

“I started teaching myself guitar. I did violin my freshman year and then I tried to learn drums this year and I’m kind of getting the hang of it,” said Richardson.

Her ability to learn on the fly has translated well in the classroom. Aniya is set to graduate this spring at West Cabarrus High School with a 4.2 GPA.

Plenty of colleges are not only interested in having Aniya attend their school, but they’re willing to pay.

That staggering amount of scholarship money is being offered by 28 universities. Clemson, Howard, UNC Charlotte are all on the long list of schools waiting for the 18-year-old’s decision.

Aniya’s mother, Candace Stratford, knew around the 5th grade her daughter was special.

“I don’t think there is one thing she tried to do that she was not really good at,” explained Stratford.

That includes excelling in extra-curriculars like marching band, National Spanish Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America. Aniya hopes to inspire others including those in her own family.

“I want to just take that pathway and have her follow in my footsteps so she could be successful as well,” said Richardson.

Despite being accepted to 28 colleges, Aniya is still waiting on two more to make their decisions before she chooses choosing where to go.

Aniya wants to become a therapist to help cancer patients going through treatment alone.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with other college expenses.