19-Year-Old Killed, 15-Year-Old Injured In Statesville Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say one teenager was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Statesville.

Northview Academy closed Thursday due to the fatal shooting of a student, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said. See more details from school officials by clicking HERE.

Officers responded to a call on Goldsboro Avenue around 10pm on March 15th in reference to a shooting, according to a news release. Upon arrival, police say they located two victims: a 19-year-old man who was fatally wounded and a 15-year-old boy who was injured.

The 15-year-old was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further medical attention, according to a news release. Police say the investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.