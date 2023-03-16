Northview Academy Closed Today, Student Shot and Killed Wednesday Night

(PRESS RELEASE) — Northview Academy will not open Thursday following the fatal shooting of a student Wednesday night, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said.

Click HERE for more details.

The superintendent said he was not confident that the district could provide adequate security and decided to close Northview Academy, which is located off Carolina Avenue in Statesville, for the day.

Statesville Police Department officers and Iredell County EMS personnel responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Goldsboro Avenue about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were asked to assist at the scene of the shooting.

When officers arrived at 610 Goldsboro Avenue, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the residence, according to an SPD news release. The victims’ names were not released.

A 19-year-old male was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Regional Medical Center in Winston-Salem for further medical attention.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the SPD said no other information would be released at this time. The Criminal Investigation Division requests that anyone who has information regarding this incident or any related incident to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.