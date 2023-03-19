Burlington Felon Flees Gas Station In Stolen Vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man was arrested after fleeing from a stolen vehicle on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamance County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a Silver Nissan at the Intersection of Anthony Road and Industry Drive. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 23-year-old Sentorius Johnson failed to stop and led deputies on a brief chase according to a news release.

Shortly after, Johnson’s vehicle ran out of gas he began to flee on foot, deputies say.

After a brief foot chase through the Hanford Road Hotel, Johnson was apprehended. Deputies say they seized one weapon from johnson and found another firearm in the stolen vehicle. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was registered and reported stolen out of Graham, North Carolina earlier in the same week.

Johnson has been transported to the Alamance County detention center and was charged with the following: