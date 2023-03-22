Teenager Arrested In Connection To Double Homicide In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a double homicide in North Charlotte over the weekend.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the teenager is being charged with Murder and “Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle”. The teens identity has not been released.

The teens is being accused of killing 21-year-0ld Michael Anthony Brown Jr. and 16-year-old Jareese Raivon Florybert Sunday night at the 4400 block of The Plaza.

Both victims died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have additional information, click to contact Crime Stoppers or call at 704-334-1600. You will remain anonymous.