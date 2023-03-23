Police Trying To Identify North Charlotte Knife Attack Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is trying to identify the suspect who attacked a man with a knife on Monday.

Detectives were called to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of University Station Circle around 2:40 a.m. According to a police report, a 33-year-old year old man suffered severe lacerations and a 27-year-old man was found unconscious. Medic transported both victims to Atrium with serious injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect got into an altercation at a nightclub before the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident or that can help identify and locate the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or CMPD. The suspect may be operating an older white Honda Accord.