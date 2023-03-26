CMPD: One Dead And Another Injured After A Shooting In Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, NC – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Steele creek according to Tweet by CMPD.

The Charlotte Police Department responded to a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Cherrycrest Lane near Old Pineville Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Medics transported one victim to Atrium Main where they were pronounced dead. The second victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information at this time.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.