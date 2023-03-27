Police Release Identity Of Man Found Dead Near Cemetery In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide on West 9th Street in north Charlotte.

CMPD says someone passing by spotted a body shortly before 6:30pm on Friday, March 24th and called 911. Police responded and found 37-year-old Jaimeo Simpson dead. Police say Simpson had blood on his chest, but they could not tell how he died. Police do believe he died sometime on Friday.

Anyone with information that can help police with this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You don’t have to leave your name or testify and you could get a cash reward.