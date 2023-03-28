Third Arrest Made After 19-Year-Old Killed, 15-Year-Old Injured in Statesville

1/3 Dakota Duke

2/3 Tevin Seymore

3/3 Javis Black





(UPDATE: 03/28/23):

Statesville Police say a third suspect is in custody in connection to the murder of a Statesville High School senior.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Javis Black on Tuesday in Beckley, West Virginia.

The United States Marshall Service, with the assistance of Carolina’s Regional Task Force, executed search warrants on two houses. They took Black into custody without incident.

24-year-old Tevin Seymore and 25-year-old Dakota Duke also face charges in the murder of 19-year-old Zion Wilder and the shooting of a 15-year-old boy

(UPDATE: 03/17/23):

Statesville Police say they have one person in custody and are looking for two others after a 19-year-old was shot and killed and another teen was injured.

On Friday, 25-year-old Dakota Duke was arrested at his home in Troutman. Police say he being is charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail with no bond.

Authorities say they have also located and seized the vehicle used in the crime.

Detectives are currently looking for 24-year-old Tevin Seymore and 22-year-old Javis Black. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Anyone with information on Seymore or Black are asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

_______________________________________________________________________

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say one teenager was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Statesville.

Northview Academy closed Thursday due to the fatal shooting of a student, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said. See more details from school officials by clicking HERE.

Officers responded to a call on Goldsboro Avenue around 10pm on March 15th in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located two shooting victims, 19-year-old Zion Wilder and a 15-year-old boy. Wilder was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, he was pronounced at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital before he was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities say multiple rounds were fired into the front of the home. At the time of the shooting, there were several people inside the house including: the shooting victims, three adults and three juveniles, ages 14, 16 and 17.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department and Mooresville Police Department were all called to assist with the scene.

Police say the investigation into this case is on-going and no arrests have been made at this time.

In a separate incident, around 1:28 a.m., while officers were at the scene on Goldsboro Avenue, police say shots were heard near the intersection of Fayetteville Avenue and Fifth Street. Two juveniles were in the area and police say one of the juveniles ran on foot. While pursuing the juvenile, he dropped a loaded 9mm pistol. Police were able to take the 14-year-old into custody and the firearm was seized. The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed handgun and resist, delay or obstrusting a public officer. The teen was released to his mother.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.