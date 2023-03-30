Catawba County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
NEWTON, NC – A search warrant led to the arrest of a Catawba County man after deputies seized drugs and a stolen vehicle from a home in Newton, according to a news release.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Zion Church Road near Highway 321 Monday, March 27th. Deputies say during the search investigators seized 29 grams of meth, 2 grams of fentanyl, a stolen vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jody Adams was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II narcotics,
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for distributing controlled substances,
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Adams received a $73,000 secured bond