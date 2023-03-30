Chef Kartez’s Breakfast Casserole

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chef Kartez loves to be in the kitchen. Whether he’s whipping up comfort food or some kind of fancy cuisine, his dishes will have you licking your fingers and asking for seconds. He cooked up a delicious breakfast casserole in the Rising kitchen with only a few ingredients.

Ingredients:

Makes 8 Servings

2 lbs of Gold Potatoes

1 Green Bell Pepper diced

1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed ( You can substitute w/Turkey Sweet Italian sausage)

2 Large chopped Sweeet Yellow onions ( Upgrade would be shallots 1 ½ Cups)

16 oz Fresh Spinach

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes ( or more, I like more)

6 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

6 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

1 ½ cup half and half

1 ½ cup whipping cream

2 ½ cups grated mozzarella cheese (an upgrade would be Fontina Cheese)

½ Cup Asiago Cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

Prepare:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Clean & Cut potatoes into small even cubes. You can peel or leave the skin on (I clean them well and leave the skin on) Add 2 tablespoons of preferred oil (i use avocado oil), a cup of onions, and the green bell peppers to a large pan with high sides and sauté on medium heat for 4-5 mins then add the potatoes, Season with kosher salt, pepper, old bay seasoning, cover and stir often until the potatoes are soft & delicious. Spread the potatoes on the prepared dish at the bottom and mash until it is flat (like a crust)

Step 2

Sauté sausage in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat until brown and cooked through, breaking up with the back of a fork into small pieces (add a tables spoon of preferred oil if using turkey sausage), about 10 minutes. Add the remaining onions and garlic and sauté 3 minutes. Add sun-dried tomatoes and 3 tablespoons of parsley; stir for 1 minute.

Spread the sausage mixture on top of the potatoes in the prepared dish. DO AHEAD Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 3

Add a tablespoon of oil to a large pan with high sides, add a tablespoon of onions, and cook for 3 mins on med heat, add the fresh spinach, and a teaspoon of old bay seasoning, and cover to wilt. Stir often and add the wilted spinach on top of the sausage.

Step 4

Whisk eggs, egg yolks, half and half, whipping cream, 1 1/2 – 2 cups cheese, and salt in a large bowl to blend well. Pour the egg mixture over the sausage mixture into the dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and parsley over. Bake until the top of the casserole is golden brown and the knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 – 50 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.