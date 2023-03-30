Deputies: Sex Offender Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

NEWTON, N.C. – Deputies say they arrested a registered sex offender with outstanding charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, March 29th, deputies say they attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 126 South and Old Farm Drive. According to a news release, deputies engaged in a vehicle chase after the driver failed to stop.

Deputies say the fleeing vehicle crashed into an electrical pole and the driver fled on foot.

Once in custody, the suspect provided a false name to officials, according to a news release. Investigative efforts soon identified the driver as Paul Ikard.

According to a news release, the 52-year-old is a sex offender convicted in Catawba County in 2003 for indecent liberties with a child and in 2007 in Burke County for second-degree rape.

Deputies say Ikard’s name is on the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry as an aggravated recidivist.

Deputies say at the time of his arrest, Irkard had outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify law enforcement of address change, interfering with an electric monitoring device, along with a parole violation.

Ikard has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, identity theft, reckless driving, and resisting public arrest.

Ikard received a $10,000 secured bond on the charge of interfering with an electric monitoring device and no bond on the remaining charges.