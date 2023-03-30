Police: No Active Shooter At Forsyth Tech Community College

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Police are responding to a reported shooting on the campus of Forsyth Tech Community College.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says they responded to the campus around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Just before noon, police said there is not an active shooter on campus but officials are on campus investigating. The college sent out a message to students that shelter in place protocols are being enforced.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured or if any arrests have been made.

We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus. There are no other threats to any other schools in the area. Anyone with info about this event should call 911 or WSPD non emergency at 336-773-7700 — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) March 30, 2023

Shelter in place protocols enforced. This remains an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/koNjC1NugO — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

TechAlert: We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

We will update this story as more information becomes available.