Police: No Active Shooter At Forsyth Tech Community College

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Police are responding to a reported shooting on the campus of Forsyth Tech Community College.
The Winston-Salem Police Department says they responded to the campus around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.
Just before noon, police said there is not an active shooter on campus but officials are on campus investigating. The college sent out a message to students that shelter in place protocols are being enforced.
Authorities have not said if anyone is injured or if any arrests have been made.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.