Do Americans Care About Trump’s Indictment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Donald Trump has been indicted on more than 30 counts of business fraud. Trump left Florida and landed in New York Monday afternoon where he will be arraigned on Tuesday, making him the first president in U.S. history to appear in court on charges. The NYPD has 35,000 officers on standby. News outlets are fighting to get the indictments unsealed for public access. Money is pouring into his presidential campaign. And Trump added a top white collar criminal defense attorney to head up his counsel. How are you processing the history we are witnessing?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright