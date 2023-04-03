Still Dreaming Of Jeannie

HICKORY, N.C.– Barbara Eden is best known for her iconic role as Jeannie on the 60’s sitcom, “I Dream of Jeannie”. She was recently in Hickory for an event called ” On The Magic Carpet”. She took the stage to look back at her career and take questions from the audience. Eden is 91 years young and even though her career has slowed down she has the brains, beauty and wit fans fell in love with. Rising’s, Joe Duncan sat down with her to get her beauty secrets as well as some Hollywood dish.