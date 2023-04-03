Update: Second Man Dies As A Result Of An Officer-Involved Shooting In Gastonia

Update: 04/03/2023

A 61-year-old victim has died as a result of his injuries from the March 27th shooting. This incident occurred inside a home within the 300 block of Osceola Street. The victim, Clifford Barton Scoggin of Osceola Street was believed to be shot by 58-year-old Calvin Black, who died at the scene.

Original: 03/27/2023

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say several officers are on paid administrative leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Gastonia. Shortly after 5am on Sunday, March 26th, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Osceola Street. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered an armed man and fired their weapons, according to a news release.

The man died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting, according to police. Officers say they also found a woman inside the home who had been assaulted and another man who had been shot by the armed subject who was killed by officers, according to Gastonia Police Chief Conrad. The man who was reportedly shot by the armed subject was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting and SLED is taking over the investigation. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.