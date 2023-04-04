MTG Compares Trump’s Arrest To Mandela & Jesus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While former President Donald Trump is back in Florida, here’s a recap what happened to him Tuesday in New York. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts against him. He faces a maximum of 136 years. His next court date is December 4th. The prosecution wants to go to trial in January 2024. The defense wants to push it back to the spring, which would be during the height of the Republican primary voting. There were protests in lower Manhattan and Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Trump to Jesus and Mandela.

Trump’s posted to Truth Social, moments before turning himself in. He wrote, “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

What do you think of what the former president posted?

