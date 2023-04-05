“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Joey Chestnut Gets His Grub On & Bam Margera Takes The Gloves Off

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Bam Margera, the former star of MTV’s “Jackass” wants to step in the ring with Johnny Knoxville. Margera wants to box Knoxville without any gloves. Margera claims Knoxville and the show’s creator are responsible for his dependency on 18 different medications. He claims those pills haver caused permanent damage. Margera was just arrested last week for public intoxication.

Joey Knoxville shows the Detroit Pistons how he gets his grub on. The professional eating champ impressed the Detroit ballers by wolfing down 38 wings in 3 minutes and 13 seconds.