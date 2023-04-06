Panthers Make A Slight Uniform Change Going Into The Coming Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers will be dawning new uniforms this upcoming year. This comes with the added excitement of having the Number 1 overall pick in the draft to bring in this new look.

Nike became the official designer of each team’s NFL uniforms in 2012 and now, they have a color that more closely fits the Panthers color scheme. It is called “process blue” and it is a part of Nike’s new uniform technology that includes certain jersey modifications.

The Panthers new look will officially be unveiled at the 2023 NFL draft on April 27.