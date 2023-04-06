Victim Of Deadly Shooting In Lancaster Identified

LANCASTER, S.C. — No arrests have been made after a deadly shooting in Lancaster.

Police say they responded to North Hughes Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Timothy Barbee lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Barbee was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (890) 283-3388.