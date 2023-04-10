NASCAR Suspends Cody Ware After Arrest On Assault Charges

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series Driver Cody Ware was arrested according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center on Monday. He is facing an assault by strangulation charge and an assault on a female charge according to jail records. Ware was given a $3,000 bond but has since been released.

NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely according to a statement online.

It was not clear if Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The police report obtained by The Associated Press indicated the incident took place on April 3 just before midnight. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.

Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.

Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR’s top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

￼Rick Ware Racing Statement Regarding Cody Ware MOORESVILLE, NC (April 10, 2023) — We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is… — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 10, 2023