Community Table Bistro Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Community Table Bistro is re-opening. The restaurant provides delicious food prepared with healthy fresh ingredients for an area that is considered a food desert. The bistro will celebrate its grand reopening today, April 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. The restaurant is located inside the Goodwill Opportunity Campus at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard is now owned and operated by FDY, Inc., a minority-owned, nationally certified food service company, that specializes in operating non-traditional locations such as airports and universities.

Customers who visit the establishment on the day of the event will have the chance to win prizes, taste menu items created by Chef D’Andrea Lawson and enjoy the atmosphere of the restaurant with a live DJ and Derrick “Fly Ty” Jacobs, who will emcee the event.