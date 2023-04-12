Parents Of Louisville Mass Shooter Releases Statement; Do You Feel Compassion For Them?

When there is a mass shooting, everyone looks at the shooter and eventually we all want to know their background and who raised them. The parents of the Louisville mass shooter issued this statement on Wednesday:

“While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened. No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.”

