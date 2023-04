CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Josie! Josie is one-year-old and 42 pounds. She is very sweet and treat-motivated. Josie does well with other pets and is house-trained.

If you are interested in Josie or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.