There has been a nationwide shortage of many drugs, including Adderall. The ADHD drug is commonly prescribed for both adults and children.

Is there a shortage because it’s being over prescribed, a supply chain issue or because the DEA and law enforcement are cracking down in fear that Adderall can turn into the next opioid epidemic?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright