CMPD: 3-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A three-year-old has been shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, according to police.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call to O’Hara Drive just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 3-year-old boy suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to CMPD.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody or charged in this case.

Death Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/f4XrIgCAgb — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 14, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.