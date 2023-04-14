New Mural at South Park Mall

SOUTH PARK – A after only three days of painting, a new mural at the South Park Mall is finished!

The 16-by-5 feet postcard-style layout represents all that charlotte has to offer, including popular restaurants and breweries, professional sports teams and some of the city’s most popular pastimes and hobbies.

The artist, Lacey Hennessy is from the Carolina’s and says she’s happy to bring her talents to the queen city.

The mural is located in the West Plaza between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Food Court.