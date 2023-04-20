Man Arrested In Murder Of Rock Hill Mother

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation in Rock Hill.

Jennifer Robinson was shot and killed on March 25th on Freidheim Road. Family members told WCCB, Robinson was an innocent bystander.

Rock Hill Police say with the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, they were able to identify 25-year-old Brenden Johnson as a suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, Johnson was arrested in Charlotte on a murder warrant. He is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Rock Hill.

