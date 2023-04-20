Opal Autism Center Opens New Location in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.– The Opal Autism Center now has a new location open in Charlotte.

The center’s members celebrated the occasion with “kidchella,” a play on words referencing the popular Coachella music festival. Kids enjoyed live music, painting, and of course, a bounce house! It is all for a great cause.

The center’s director told WCCB how important it is for these families to meet each other and feel supported.

Experts at the center focus on teaching communication, social, and life skills… and encouraging good behavior using positive reinforcement.\

If this could be a fit for your family, visit the Opal Autism Center’s website here.