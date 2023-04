CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A couple in London was about to buy a house together, when the man was diagnosed with brain cancer. His girlfriend left him, she says, to protect her own mental health. It gets worse. After she ran away from him, she ran a marathon to honor him, and he’s good with it! What’s wrong with these people?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright