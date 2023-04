CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they are looking for a Charlotte man charged with several crimes via Twitter.

Suspect Dominique Grantt is wanted for several charges including the following:

Attempted Murder

Discharging a weapon in the city

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600