Fatal Head-On Crash Burke County

LENOIR, NC – Two people died after a head-on collision on Friday, April 21st.

State troopers investigated a car crash on US 64 near Beecher Anderson Road. Troopers say a Chevrolet Astro was traveling west on US 64 when the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Both drivers, who troopers identified as 41-year-old Deanna Ross and 29-year-old Reyna Mendoza were transmitted to the Caldwell Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Four minors in the vehicle were transported to various hospitals in the area with injuries.

No further details.