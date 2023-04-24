Lemon On CNN Firing: No Decency To Tell Me Directly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -We’re on the Edge and so is Don Lemon. On Monday morning, we learned that he was fired by CNN. Lemon tweeted that his agent was the one to tell him he was terminated. Lemon tweeted that he was stunned, and that, “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Here’s where it gets interesting. An internal memo to CNN staff members from network president Chris Licht got out and it said, in part,

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.”

But wait, there’s more! CNN saw Lemon’s tweet, so they tweeted back, writing, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

After 17 years with a company, do you think people deserve to get fired by their boss or at least somebody at the company?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright