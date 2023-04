CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fox News and Tucker Carlson have “agreed to part ways.” Carlson has worked for the network for almost 15 years. The news comes just six days after Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement. Do you think it was really a mutual split or do you think it was a condition of the Dominion settlement from last week?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright